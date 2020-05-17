Trump’s Son Pushes Dimwitted Rigged Election Conspiracy: Virus ‘Will Magically Go Away’ after Nov. 3

President Trump’s son Eric wants people to believe that the Democrats are in the midst of a concerted effort to stop America from reopening so his dad can’t hold arena rallies, all in an attempt to hurt his reelection chances.

On Saturday, Eric Trump told Fox News host Jeannine Pirro that following November’s presidential election, the “coronavirus will magically… disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.” Because, you know, the Democrats will make that happen.

“They think they are taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time,” he said. “You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3. And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

There is nothing surprising about anyone connected to the Trump campaign making wild conspiracy claims. The president himself manufactures a new one seemingly on a daily basis. But the lack of respect for his father’s supporters’ and Fox News viewers’ intelligence is rather astounding here, and that’s putting aside the fact that more than 40 states will have some sort of reopening in place by next week — obviously, months before the election. In addition, Eric Trump’s conspiracy implicates a political party that is often so disorganized that pulling off a monumental task like this would be a tougher task than herding cats. And this heartless conspiracy would not only hurt an untold amount of American citizens but would have to include Democratic governors and mayors across the country who would be willing to chance their own political futures all in the name of electing Joe Biden and dethroning Donald Trump.

These grifters have sold so many on so little they don’t feel the need to take the time to submit plausible false scenarios to their followers. It’s a cult with lazy leaders.