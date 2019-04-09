California Democrat Eric Swalwell Announces 2020 Presidential Run on ‘Colbert’

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) announced on Monday’s Late Show that he is running for president in 2020, joining an already-crowded Democratic field. The show tweeted a preview clip of Monday’s episode, allowing the 38-year-old to outline his campaign focus on gun control.

“I see a country in quicksand — unable to solve problems and threats from abroad, unable to make life better for people here at home,” said the four-term congressman, a member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees. “Nothing gets done. I talk to teachers and truckers and nurses, and they feel like they’re just running in place. And it’s not adding up to anything. I talk to people who are just like me — who are the first in their family to go to college, who’ve got a lot of student debt, can’t buy a home, can’t start a business.”

“I talk to kids who sit in their classroom afraid that they’ll be the next victim of gun violence,” he continued. “And they see Washington doing nothing about it after the moments of silence, and they see lawmakers who love their guns more than they love their kids. And none of that is gonna change until we get a leader who is willing to go big on the issues we take on, be bold in the solutions we offer and do good in the way that we govern. I’m ready to solve theses problems. I’m running for president of the United States.”

Swalwell weaved the Colbert footage into a new campaign video pinned to his Twitter. Over dramatic strings, the Democrat summarizes his vision of the American dream and unveils the slogan “GO BIG. BE BOLD. DO GOOD.”

Are you ready America? Let's go big, be bold, and do good! pic.twitter.com/gk9SPDT4FN — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 8, 2019

The politician is making gun safety a campaign priority. On Tuesday, April 9th, he will join Cameron Kasky — a survivor of the February 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, who helped organize the March for Our Lives demonstration — to host a town hall in Coral Springs, Florida. (In February, Kasky accompanied Swalwell to the State of the Union address.) “I do believe that gun safety has to be a top 2020 issue,” Swalwell recently told The Atlantic.