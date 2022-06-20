 Eric Greitens Releases 'RINO-Hunting' Campaign Ad - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Pride 2022: 15 LGBTQ-Themed Collaborations We Can Actually Get Behind
Home Politics Politics News

GOP Candidate Fantasizes About Murdering Political Opponents in New Ad

Eric Greitens is dispensing with any subtlety as he seeks former President Trump’s endorsement

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Greitens commercialGreitens commercial

Eric Greitens.

Youtube

The Jan. 6 committee has, for the past few weeks, been reminding Americans about the horrifying “war scene” that unfolded during the attack on the Capitol. Some conservatives are ignoring the panel’s findings and dismissing the hearings as a distraction. Others are doubling down on political violence. Eric Greitens, a scandal-ridden Republican running for Senate in Missouri, released an ad on Monday advocating for “hunting” RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only, a term for conservatives who haven’t veered far enough to the right.

The ad is not subtle. It isn’t even metaphorical. It features Greitens and an armed military team breaking into a house to execute Republicans who don’t sufficiently support former President Trump. “Join the MAGA crew,” Greitens says. “Get a RINO-hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Related Stories

Ohio Shrinks Training Requirement for Teachers to Carry Guns From 700 Hours to 24
'Ignore Guns, Talk Inflation': Memos Show GOP Strategy After the Uvalde Massacre

Related Stories

American singer Liza Minnelli poses in a white hat and fur. (Photo by Bettmann/Getty Images)
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)
Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked - Updated

Greitens is no stranger to gun-laden campaign ads. During his 2016 campaign for governor, he released a spot of himself unleashing hell with an automatic Gatling gun. Greitens won that election but resigned two years later amid scandals ranging from allegations of sexual misconduct to felony charges for using a veterans charity list to raise campaign cash. He thinks he’s still fit for federal office, however, running this year to replace retiring Sen. Roy Blunt. He’s still mired in scandal, too. His ex-wife in March accused him of physically abusing their children, taking away her belongings, threatening her on multiple occasions, and threatening to kill himself if she didn’t stand by him as he was trying to whether his past scandals.

Guns have been a fixture of Republican campaign ads ahead of the midterm elections, with several candidates implying they should be used to kill people. Blake Masters, the venture capitalist who recently landed former President Trump’s endorsement for Senate in Arizona, said in an ad that the “Second Amendment isn’t about duck hunting.” Janice McGeachin, who lost the Republican primary for governor in Idaho despite Trump’s endorsement, similarly said in an ad that the Second Amendment “isn’t about bird hunting.” But Greitens isn’t leaving the actual purpose of the Second Amendment to the imagination. He made abundantly clear in his campaign ad on Monday that it’s about executing those with opposing political views.

Trump is still mulling whom to endorse in the Republican primary for Senate in Missouri. The former president’s blessing could swing the race, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if he lined up behind the gun-loving alleged sexual abuser who’s been charged with ripping off money from a veterans charity.

In This Article: Eric Greitens, guns

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.