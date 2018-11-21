The Campaign to Draft L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for 2020 Is Underway

On Monday evening, a long-time friend and political ally of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent an email to 150 potential supporters and donors announcing a new campaign to convince Garcetti, a Democrat, to enter the 2020 presidential race.

“Similar to Barack Obama in 2007 Eric has all the credentials and has demonstrated that he has the bandwidth to lead,” writes Nathalie Rayes, a former aide to ex-L.A. Mayor Jim Hahn who now works for the Mexican conglomerate Grupo Salinas. “But like Barack back then Eric Garcetti isn’t a household name. That’s where this project comes into play.”

The “ready for Garcetti” email blast is one of the first steps toward potentially launching a 2020 campaign and positioning Garcetti within what will be a crowded field of Democratic candidates, which, as of this writing, includes “likelys” such as West Virginia Democrat Richard Ojeda, billionaire liberal activist Tom Steyer and former HUD secretary Julián Castro.

Rayes tells Rolling Stone that her “ready for Garcetti” effort is independent from Garcetti himself. “I hope he runs,” she says. “I think that the country is ready for him, and he’s ready for it.”

The email describes Garcetti, whose heritage is Mexican-American, Jewish and Italian, as a “strong Latino candidate” and the “change agent” who can “end the Trump nightmare and restore civility, honor and strength back to the US.” Garcetti, who is 47 and currently serving his second term as L.A. mayor, has done little to disguise his interest in running for higher office, particularly the highest office. He’s already made multiple trips to Iowa and New Hampshire and reached out to Democratic donors himself. He told CNN in October that he would make a decision about 2020 by the end of the year.

No candidate has ever made the leap from a mayor’s office to the White House. But there are multiple current and former mayors — including Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, and Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans — eyeing 2020 bids. In a recent CNN appearance, Garcetti made the case for a mayor being the next president. “I do hope whether I do or not [run] that mayors do look at this,” he said. “We deal with public safety issues. We have to create jobs, fix education. And I think that voice is really important.”

To grow Garcetti’s name recognition and generate buzz for a potential 2020 campaign, Rayes writes that she and other Garcetti supporters commissioned an “urban Latino beat song” produced by Chicago musicians titled “Eric Garcetti, Are you ready?” Rayes describes it as “a compelling song” that will serve as “a soft intro to Eric Garcetti across the country.”

You can listen to the song here:

She asks recipients to share a YouTube video of the song with the hashtags #ready4Garcetti, #EricGarcettiAreYouReady, #ImReadyForEricGarcetti and #EricGarcetti2020. “Please help us get this song into as many homes, cars and ear pieces as possible,” she writes. “There is a lot at stake in this election and we are convinced that Eric Garcetti is the candidate we need to pivot our country back to its rightful standing as the greatest country on earth!”

Below is Rayes’ full email:

Dear Friends,

In 715 days we will have a chance to end the Trump nightmare and restore civility, honor and strength back to the US. But we must first identify as Democrats who that change agent will be. One person that has been identified as a “strong Latino candidate” is Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Recently a small group of friends and supporters including myself have been working on drafting Eric Garcetti to run for President in 2020. To get things started we have been working on a project to begin introducing Eric to the rest of the country. Similar to Barack Obama in 2007 Eric has all the credentials and has demonstrated that he has the bandwidth to lead. But like Barack back then Eric Garcetti isn’t a household name. That’s where this project comes into play.

We have partnered with local musicians in Chicago to write, produce and direct an urban Latino beat song entitled “Eric Garcetti, Are you ready?” It’s a compelling song that we believe can provide a soft intro to Eric Garcetti across the country.

This is where we need your help. You are an influencer and we are asking you to leverage your platform so we can begin laying the foundation for a potential Eric Garcetti run for the Presidency. Whether it’s sharing it on social media, connecting with local media outlets in your markets or sharing it with friends and family we are hoping an organic surge of this song will begin getting people asking, WHO IS ERIC GARCETTI?

Below is the link to the song and video as well as related hashtags. Please help us get this song into as many homes, cars and ear pieces as possible. There is a lot at stake in this election and we are convinced that Eric Garcetti is the candidate we need to pivot our country back to its rightful standing as the greatest country on earth!

#ready4Garcetti

#EricGarcettiAreYouReady

#ImReadyForEricGarcetti

#EricGarcetti2020

Un abrazo,

Nathalie Rayes