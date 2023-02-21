EPA Orders Norfolk Southern To Pay for East Palestine Cleanup

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for the cleanup of a massive toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month. The EPA further told Norfolk Southern that should it fail to comply with the order it will be held liable for three times the cost of the cleanup.

“Let me be clear,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan to reporters, “Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they’ve inflicted on this community.”

EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up "all contamination in soil and water" in #EastPalestine, pay for cleaning services and hold public meetings, administrator Michael Regan says: "Full transparency is the only option." More: https://t.co/7qilHYz1nk pic.twitter.com/QCF76WYaZ5 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 21, 2023

Regan charged Norfolk Southern with the cleanup, disposal of hazardous materials, and rehabilitation of areas affected by the Feb. 3 derailment, which released high levels of toxic chemicals including vinyl chloride into the atmosphere. The company will also be required to provide financial restitution to residents and attend and participate in public meetings.

Regan and the EPA assured residents of East Palestine that the air and water in the area pose no health concerns. Despite the reassurances, inhabitants of the area have reported adverse health effects including persistent nose bleeds, rashes, headaches, as well as spontaneous deaths of pets, wildlife, and livestock. Residents were ordered to evacuate the area following the derailment, and were allowed to return to their homes on Feb. 8. Officials have provided testing services for the water, air, and soil of area residents.

Norfolk Southern has offered $1,000 in compensation to any resident living in East Palestine.

Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern, says he is “terribly sorry” for the derailment in East Palestine and the company is offering $1,000 per person to all those with a 44413 zip codehttps://t.co/DFfD4slrRh pic.twitter.com/tD7wvFMiWv — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 19, 2023

Despite its compensation offer the company is already facing a barrage of class-action lawsuits not only from those in the community, but from areas outside of Ohio thought to be affected by the chemical spill.