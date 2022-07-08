Undo-Tweet: Right Wingers Implode Over Elon Musk’s Termination of Twitter Deal

 Right Wingers Implode Over Elon Musk's Termination of Twitter Deal - Rolling Stone
The richest man in the world was the great hope for conservatives looking to reshape the social media platform, they’re now devastated

By

Undo-Tweet: Right Wingers Implode Over Elon Musk’s Termination of Twitter DealUndo-Tweet: Right Wingers Implode Over Elon Musk’s Termination of Twitter Deal

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020.

Susan Walsh/AP

Elon Musk no longer wants Twitter, and right wing figures who saw the purchase as an opportunity to reshape the platform in their favor are devastated.

A statement filed to the Securities and Exchange commission by Musk’s attorneys declared that “Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement,” alleging that “Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement.” 

It turns out buying a sports car for your midlife crisis carries far less financial penalties than backing out of a $44 billion dollar purchase agreement. The termination of the deal means Musk will likely need to pay a $1 billion dollar penalty, that is if Twitter declines to take him to court and force the $44 billion dollar purchase. 

Following the announcement of Musk’s intent to purchase the company, the Tesla billionaire’s own Twitter account became a hub for far-right reactionaries looking to influence the potential new owner of the platform. Now that the deal is seemingly dead in the water, the reaction from those same personalities has been a public mixture of panic and lament: 

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk unpinned the viral tweet announcing his return to Twitter due to “new management” from his profile: 

Writer Wesley Yang tweeted that “the purge will be brutal.” 

Commentators previously enthusiastic about the deal have latched on to Musk’s dubious public reason for terminating the deal: accusing Twitter of misrepresenting the presence of bots on the platform. 

Some are still holding out hope that Musk’s filing with the SEC is a strategic ploy to tank Twitter’s stance (Chairman Bret Taylor took to the platform to confirm the company is looking to force the sale via legal means) and discount the purchase price: 

 

