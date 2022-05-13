 Elon Musk Twitter Deal 'On Hold' Over Spam Accounts - Rolling Stone
Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is ‘On Hold,’ Citing Spam Accounts

“Still committed to acquisition,” the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder added later of his $44 billion deal to take control of the social media platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

(Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday morning that his deal to take control of Twitter is currently “on hold,” but that he is “still committed to acquisition.”

The reason for the delay? Musk wants to confirm Twitter’s claim that spam and fake accounts make up less than five percent of the platform’s users.

Musk has long been railing against the amount of spam on Twitter, and has vowed to wipe out fake accounts once he takes the reins. Twitter in a filing earlier this month claimed that less than five percent of its 229 million users are inauthentic.

Musk and Twitter reached a deal late last month for the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder reached a deal to acquire the influential social media platform for around $44 billion. Musk has repeatedly proclaimed that he will fix what he’s described as a “free speech” problem on the platform, and earlier this week said he would allow Donald Trump back on Twitter after the former president was banned days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Musk made sure to include the caveat that the sale is not official yet. We learned why on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

