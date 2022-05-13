Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Is ‘On Hold,’ Citing Spam Accounts

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday morning that his deal to take control of is currently “on hold,” but that he is “still committed to acquisition.”

The reason for the delay? Musk wants to confirm Twitter’s claim that spam and fake accounts make up less than five percent of the platform’s users.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

Musk has long been railing against the amount of spam on Twitter, and has vowed to wipe out fake accounts once he takes the reins. Twitter in a filing earlier this month claimed that less than five percent of its 229 million users are inauthentic.

Musk and Twitter reached a deal late last month for the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder reached a deal to acquire the influential social media platform for around $44 billion. Musk has repeatedly proclaimed that he will fix what he’s described as a “free speech” problem on the platform, and earlier this week said he would allow Donald Trump back on Twitter after the former president was banned days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Musk made sure to include the caveat that the sale is not official yet. We learned why on Friday.

