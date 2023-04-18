Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson Discuss The Urge To Impregnate Women

In the second night of the two-part interview between Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson, the two traded notes on their shared impulse to impregnate as many women on Earth as possible.

The world's creepiest tag team discussed the non-existent population crisis on Tuesday, with Musk blaming "birth control, abortions, and whatnot" to the impending collapse of civilization. When Carlson asked how the "urge to have sex" has been "subverted," the Twitter CEO criticized how birth control methods have allowed people to "still satisfy limbic instinct but not procreate." Musk added, "We haven't yet evolved to deal with that."

just two dudes sitting around, talking about getting down pic.twitter.com/59XIY6YjhE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2023

Musk has made the “population crisis” something of a pet cause for a long time, declaring to the audience at a Wall Street Journal event in 2021, “I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people,” and urging them to have more children. The billionaire holds these views in spite of slamming bills that allocate federal funding to child care and running a company that allegedly fired employees for becoming pregnant.

The Fox host shares Musk’s breeder kink, and has decried the “the total collapse of testosterone levels in American men” for a while now, while framing LGBTQ and women’s rights as threats that must be conquered to maintain his preferred patriarchal social order.