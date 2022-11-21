Elon Musk Hasn’t Been Able to Woo Trump Back to Twitter, So He’s Trying Marjorie Taylor Greene Instead

Following his so-far unsuccessful attempt to lure Donald Trump back to , Elon Musk has opened the social media platform up to another once-banned far-right favorite: Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene’s personal account was reinstated Monday, Nov. 21, one day after Trump’s account was reinstated. Greene was suspended back in January for repeatedly violating the site’s Covid-19 misinformation policy at the time.

Despite the ban on her personal account, Greene did retain her official congressional. She used that one to celebrate her return, writing, “I’m the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying ‘covid misinformation.’ My account is back.”

Grene’s congressional account added, “Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;).” (As of publication, Greene had not tweeted anything unfiltered from her reinstated account.)

Greene has ostensibly been anticipating the reinstatement of her personal account since this spring when Musk first announced he was buying Twitter. Though Musk hadn’t made any comments about restoring banned accounts at the time — and he had still yet to go through several months of trying to weasel out of the deal — Greene confidently tweeted from her congressional account in April, “Prepare for blue check mark full scale meltdown after @elonmusk seals the deal and I should get my personal Twitter account restored.”

This story is developing…