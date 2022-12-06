Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Probed for Animal Abuse: Report

Elon Musk’s medical device company Neuralink is facing federal investigation for potentially abusing animals in its attempt to develop a brain implant for humans, according to a report from Reuters.

Musk, whose year was marked by a series of company crises, including a severe devaluation of Tesla’s stock and his tumultuous acquisition of Twitter, is now facing an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General regarding alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

Reports emerged in February that more than a dozen primates died or were euthanized as a result of Neuralink’s research, but that number may have only been the tip of a macabre iceberg. According to sources and records reviewed by Reuters, the total number of animals killed in the course of Neuralink’s research since 2018 is likely around 1,500, including around 280 pigs, sheep, and primates. The company has also conducted research using rodents.

Musk seems to be in a rush to begin testing the Neuralink device on humans, announcing last week that human trials are set to begin within six months. While animal testing remains a standard practice in the medical field, sources with knowledge of Neuralink’s internal workings tell Reuters that Musk’s emphasis on rapid development has led to botched experiments and has increased the number of animal deaths beyond the necessary amount. Several employees proposed overhauls to Neuralink’s testing process. According to Reuters, one employee’s suggestions were shut down on the grounds that Musk’s demand for rapid development was the priority.

Human error in animal surgeries was a recurring theme in Neuralink’s testing. Sources told Reuters that lack of preparation and planning for tests resulted in instances where animals received implants that were the wrong size or placed in the wrong location, resulting in the animals being euthanized.

The investigation was reportedly spurred by a complaint filed by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine to the USDA in February. The group, which opposes animal testing, alleged that Nueralink and their partner lab at the University of California, Davis, violated the Animal Welfare Act. A California federal prosecutor referred the complaint to the USDA Inspector General, who opened the probe.

While the full scope of the investigation remains unknown, the federal investigation will likely affect Neuralink’s bid to begin testing its brain implant on humans.

Musk can add the probe to a slew of legal trouble over the manner in which he operates his companies. The recently minted owner is already facing scrutiny from federal investigators regarding his “conduct” during the acquisition of the platform. Musk is also facing dual lawsuits from former Twitter and SpaceX employees who allege the billionaire violated a litany of labor laws.