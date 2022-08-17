Elon Musk, Self-Professed Centrist, Speaks at MAGA Donor Event

Tesla billionaire and Twitter non-purchaser Elon Musk spoke at Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s GOP retreat in Wyoming on Tuesday for a no-press “fireside chat,” according to Fox News.

Musk has waffled on his political leanings in the past, but the billionaire has recently taken a turn towards camaraderie with Republican politicians. Following the announcement of his intent to buy Twitter, Musk’s Twitter account became a hub for far-right reactionaries looking to influence the potential new owner of the platform. He also announced in June that he had voted Republican for the first time in his life, backing Texas Rep. Myra Flores — who has posted about QAnon.

He tried to cast himself as a centrist on Tuesday night, however, writing on Twitter that he supports “the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party.”

To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2022

Musk may be skewing toward the right, but he has recently been embroiled in a public social media feud with former President Trump. While the billionaire pals around with big GOP names, he has also called for Trump to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” and touted his support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a contest against Trump or Biden. Trump bashed Musk as a “bullshit artist” during a rally in Alaska last month.

Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Various attendees in Wyoming, including Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales, and former Trump-backed congressional candidate Morgan Ortagus, posted photos of themselves with Musk.

We should be actively inspiring great things 🌎 – @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/3PeXhycPyb — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) August 17, 2022

The same day Musk was in Wyoming with McCarthy, Rep. Liz Cheney, who now sits on the “left half of the Republican Party” Musk purports to support, lost her primary to represent the state’s long congressional district against Big Lie pusher Harriet Hageman. Hageman was endorsed by Trump and several MAGA members of Congress — including McCarthy.