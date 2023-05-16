Elon Musk Says George Soros, Who Just Dumped His Tesla Stock, ‘Hates Humanity’

George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist often the target of antisemitic conspiracy theories, recently sold all of his Tesla stock after having pumped tens of millions of dollars into Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company. Musk lobbed a characteristically lame attack at Soros Monday night. “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” he wrote, referring to the Marvel supervillain.

Musk wasn’t done. After it was pointed out that both Soros and Magneto survived the Holocaust and that Soros “gets attacked non-stop for his good intentions,” Musk objected: “You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

Soros, whose Open Society Foundations funds an array of humanitarian causes and who himself is a major Democratic donor, is one of the right’s biggest boogeymen. Most recently, he was the subject of repeated attacks against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — who earlier this year charged Donald Trump with multiple felony counts of fraud — because Soros donated to an organization that worked to get Bragg elected. Soros has denied even knowing Bragg.

Soros is also Jewish and Hungarian and thus has been a main character in a slew of antisemitic conspiracy theories about a globalist new world order that seeks to destroy society as we know it. The Holocaust survivor has been falsely blamed for everything from migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to the Covid-19 pandemic — including by prominent right-wing politicians. In 2018, a bomb was found in the mailbox of Soros' house in a New York City suburb.

Musk has yet to elaborate on his attack against Soros, but the tweets mark the latest steps in the billionaire’s decline into a full-fledged conspiracy theorist. The Twitter owner regularly indulges right-wing trolls on the site and even suggested earlier this month that the investigation of the mass shooting in Allen, Texas — which revealed that the shooter was a neo-Nazi — was “a very bad psyop.” Musk also attacked Bellingcat, which uncovered information about the shooter’s online history, leading to a wave of harassment against the research group.