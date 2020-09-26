Watch Elizabeth Warren Rip Trump for ‘Flirting With Treason,’ Call Lindsey Graham Spineless

If anyone thought Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) would simply go away quietly following her unsuccessful bid to win the Democratic nomination for president, they were mistaken.

Warren appeared on MSNBC this week and blasted President Trump for his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he were to be defeated by Joe Biden come November. The senator called the president’s position treasonous.

“When Donald Trump says that he is not necessarily going to accept the will of the voters, he’s flirting with treason,” Warren said. “He’s saying, the peaceful transition of power doesn’t matter to him. All that matters to him, once again, is Donald Trump and whatever Donald Trump wants.”

The senator then pivoted to who she called the president’s enablers in Congress. Warren said that Republicans’ rush to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg ignores what voters might want. Trump and Republican senators have openly admitted that a key motivating factor to fill the vacancy prior to the election would give them an advantage if the election’s outcome is legally challenged and makes its way to the highest court in the land where, as in 2000, the election could be ultimately decided.

“These Republicans senators, to enable him in that, to support him in that, and to start to talk about the November 3 election as if this isn’t about voters getting their choice, but it’s about Supreme Court justices getting their choice, means that they are a party to it,” Warren told Chris Hayes.

The senator said voters have to make Trump and Republicans pay for their actions by “holding them accountable.” And they need to make sure the courts can not intervene by winning big “up and down the ballot” come November.

“Come November 3rd, we need to hold them all accountable. And when I say hold them all accountable, I mean Donald Trump, I mean those Republican senators, I mean those Republicans up and down the ballot,” Warren said. “And we need to not just beat him by a little bit. The idea that they can go litigate when it’s close. I mean, beat them big. That’s what we got to do.”

Warren then let loose on the Republican Senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, calling the Trump sycophant a coward.

“Lindsey Graham has simply said, ‘Donald Trump has my proxy on the [Supreme Court selection]. The Senate doesn’t need to look at it. If the president’s good, Lindsey Graham is good,’” Warren said, adding, “Man, there’s a man with a spine. A spine kept in a box somewhere else because he certainly doesn’t have it to exercise for himself.”

Warren went on to speak about the strategies Democratic senators can use in an attempt to thwart the now-reported Trump far-right pick of Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. On Saturday, according to Politico, Senate Judiciary Committee members are being told that confirmation hearing will begin on October 12. The rush to confirm with just 37 days left to election day is, according to the New York Times, unprecedented in American history.