Elizabeth Warren Draws Impressive Turnout for Oakland Rally

Turns out the people of Oakland, Calif. love plans. Or, at least, the 6,500 people who showed up to presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s town hall sure do. Warren, the “I have a plan for that” candidate drew an impressive crowd at Oakland’s Laney College. As one attendee, Rachel Johnson-Farias, told the San Jose Mercury News, “She’s the only politician right now with a concrete plan—and she has a concrete plan for everything.”

Crowds wrapped around the block and the event start was delayed by an hour to allow everyone in. The political event was the largest in Oakland since Kamala Harris’s campaign kick-off that drew a crowd of 20,000. And according to Warren, it was her largest event in the country so far, and it comes on the heels of news that she is gaining ground in national polls.

Although the candidate did not take questions from attendees because of the late start, she addressed topics she said came up frequently at her other town halls, including gun control.

“It’s not just the mass shootings. It’s the ones that never make the headlines. It’s the kids who are shot at the playground, on the sidewalk, in their own homes. Gun violence touches families every day,” she said. “On the question of gun violence, I will be fearless. We will be side by side and we will protect our children.”

She also talked about the corrupting power of money in politics and government, one of her big issues: “Here’s the deal: When you’ve got a government that works great for those with money, works great for those who can hire an army of lobbyists and lawyers, works great for those at the top, but isn’t working for the rest of the people, that is corruption pure and simple and we need to call it out,” she told the crowd.

“I’m coming back to Oakland,” Warren said before staying late to take selfies with attendees, which has become a tradition at her town hall events.