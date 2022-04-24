Elizabeth Warren Torches Kevin McCarthy as ‘a Liar and a Traitor’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren pulled no punches when discussing the recent revelation that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told fellow Republicans he would tell Trump to resign following the insurrection on Jan. 6. “Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor,” Warren told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.

Recent reporting by New York Times journalists revealed audio of a phone call where McCarthy privately told Republican leadership he intended to ask Trump to resign. Speaking about what he would say to Trump, McCarthy told his fellow Republicans he would tell him: “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” McCarthy denied that he meant what he said, justifying the comments by saying he was merely “walking through different scenarios.”

“I never asked the president to resign and I never thought that he should resign,” McCarthy said after the recordings were published.

Elizabeth Warren: "Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor! This is outrageous. And that is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now." pic.twitter.com/AnGVTOqIhl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 24, 2022

Warren then unloaded on McCarthy and his party for being two-faced liars. “This is outrageous. And that is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now, that they say one thing to the American public and something else in private,” the senator said.

She continued, “They understand that it is wrong, what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government, and that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different, instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington.”

“Shame on Kevin McCarthy,” Warren concluded.