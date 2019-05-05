‘SNL’ Elizabeth Warren Is Unimpressed With ‘Clown Car’ of Presidential Candidates

Senator Elizabeth Warren, played brilliantly as always by Kate McKinnon, stopped by Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update desk on Saturday night.

“You’ve rolled out some ambitious new plans,” host Colin Jost remarked to the candidate.

“Yeah, I guess, you know, I’m setting myself apart from other candidates by saying what I’m gonna do and how I’m gonna do it. Whoa! What a crackpot idea,” McKinnon’s Warren responded.

Warren went on to wax poetic about her feelings on education, saying, “All I ever wanted to be was a teacher. Cause back then, smart girls could be three things, right? Teacher, nurse who gets kissed on the street by a soldier, or a dead mother of eight.” Oof.

The conversation then moved to Warren’s take on her male opponents. “What a frickin’ clown car I’ve found myself in. I’m over here working ’round the clock to give you free college but oh, look over there, Beto O’Dork did parkour in a Starbucks. Wow!”

She continued, “Whoops, I just figured out universal pre-k but what’s that over there? Mayor Pete Be-Judge-Judy-judes playing piano and speaking fluent Klingon… Frick! We’re gonna have a fight.”

But what does she think of Joe Biden entering the race? “Great, everybody make room for good ol’ Joe the Amtrak masseuse. What a hero he is!” Warren said as she gave Jost a Biden-esque shoulder rub.

Sure, it’s funny and a parody, but McKinnon’s Warren makes an excellent point. While the three white men mentioned above are getting adoring media coverage and glowing magazine cover stories—Beto graced the cover of Vanity Fair, while Buttigieg and his husband are on the cover of Time—female candidates like Warren are pumping out policy after policy while receiving significantly less positive media attention.