Elizabeth Warren Surging in Iowa, Leads in Key Poll for First Time

Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is now leading the pack in Iowa. According to a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll released on Saturday, Warren has jumped ahead of former vice president Joe Biden.

Warren has seen significant gains since June, jumping seven percent points in the same poll as her rivals have dipped. Warren leads with 22 percent followed by Biden at 20 percent. Bernie Sanders, who sits in third place with 11 percent, saw a downward turn of five points since June. However, Pete Buttigieg, who follows Sanders in the poll, saw the biggest drop now polling at nine percent, down sidx points. Kamala Harris held steady and still sits at six percent. The others rank at three percent or lower.

“This is the first major shakeup. It’s the first time we’ve had someone other than Joe Biden at the top of the leaderboard,” said J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., who conducted the poll, to the Des Moines Register.

According to CNN, the new results are consistent with Warren’s increased popularity, which has risen to 75 percent in recent polls nationwide. Warren’s campaign is likely thrilled with the candidate’s momentum, but with the Iowa caucuses still months away, things are far from decided. Sixty-three percent of those polled said they could be persuaded to support another candidate. “The leaders [in the poll] aren’t all that strong. The universe is not locked in,” Selzer said.