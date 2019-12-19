 Elizabeth Warren on Dominating the High School Debate Circuit: Watch - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next The First Time: Elizabeth Warren Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

The First Time: Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Senator talks Patsy Cline, high school debate, and standing up to authority as a child

By

Natalli Amato's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sen. Elizabeth Warren developed a love for debate long before her career in public service began. Joined by her dog Bailey, the presidential candidate and Rolling Stone cover star recalls the sense of accomplishment that came with winning her first debate tournament for the latest installment of our “The First Time” video series.

“There weren’t many girls who debated,” says Warren, “and, gosh, I don’t remember any that had won tournaments.” The win made a lasting impression on the not-yet Massachusetts senator. “It made me think, wow. This is possible.” She says, “There were a lot of things that I wasn’t any good at. I couldn’t sing, I couldn’t dance, I couldn’t play an instrument, I didn’t have any art talent. But I thought, ‘ah, debate!’ This may be something I’m good at.”

Warren also shares memories of growing up on a gravel road in Norman, Oklahoma, where she learned to stand up to authority. “I think I was three, maybe four, and my mother had told me I couldn’t cross the street. I’d just go ahead and cross the street because I wanted whatever was on the other side.”

Elsewhere, she talks of her love for the late country music legend Patsy Cline, tracing back to the first album she ever bought. “It was Patsy Cline, Showcase. I got it in the stack of used records.” Warren adds, “She’s fabulous.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.