Add Elizabeth Warren to the List of Democrats Willing to Call Trump a White Supremacist

Democratic candidate and senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren told the New York Times on Wednesday, “Yes,” when asked if she thought President Donald Trump was a white supremacist.

The candidate went on to say that Trump “has given aid and comfort to white supremacists,” adding, “He’s done the wink and a nod. He has talked about white supremacists as fine people. He’s done everything he can to stir up racial conflict and hatred in this country.”

Warren is joined by other Democratic candidates who have stepped up their criticism in this regard after the mass shooting in El Paso over the weekend. On Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said, “I do,” when asked on CNN if he believes Trump is a white supremacist. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) said, “He is,” when asked the same, adding that Trump has “made that very clear.”

Other Democratic candidates have called out Trump for promoting white supremacy and white nationalism. Former Vice President Joe Biden, in an Iowa speech on Wednesday, said the president has “fanned the flames of white supremacy,” and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said on CNN earlier in the week, “He is responsible because he is stoking fears and hatred and bigotry. He is responsible because he is failing to condemn white supremacy and see it as it is, which is responsible for such a significant amount of the terrorist attacks.”