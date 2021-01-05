Trump Fanatics Rage Against the Dying Light — But It Won’t Stop Joe Biden From Being President

The run-up to Congress counting the electoral votes tomorrow has already been quite strange. And let’s be honest, this week is bound to get even weirder. But, rest assured, no matter what happens in Congress on Wednesday, one thing will not change — Joe Biden will become president at noon on January 20th.

After most presidential elections, no one really pays attention to January 6th. That’s the date that Congress formally counts the electoral votes that were determined by the November election. The Constitution sets forth the basics: “The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted.” Normally, January 6th happens without much fanfare because we already know with certainty who won, and at this point, two months after the election, no one is contesting it.

But, as with almost everything with President Trump, the run-up to January 6th has been anything but normal. We know he is still living in his own alternate reality and has not conceded. That’s problematic in its own right, but things are even crazier than that. For instance, in just the past few days, we’ve seen:

Any of these things alone would be concerning enough. Collectively, they are a real threat to our democratic norms as well as a forecast of what’s to come in 2024 and future elections. If the Republican Party is in the process of becoming the party that no longer will abide by election outcomes with which it disagrees, our democracy is threatened in ways that might be hard to overcome someday in the future.

But that day is not now. Because the Democrats control the House and enough Republicans have announced that they will vote with the Democrats in the Senate, the objections will go nowhere and we will be treated to this deliciously ironic spectacle tomorrow: Vice President Pence announcing the vote totals showing that Joe Biden won.

Nonsense lawsuits, political stunts, inflammatory speeches, high-stakes votes, large-scale protests, threats of or actual violence — all are real possibilities as the Trump fanatics rage against their dying light. Absolutely no one knows exactly what will happen in the next 24 or 48 hours. But none of it will change the fact that Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States.