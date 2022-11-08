Election Night 2022: The ‘Hopefully We Get to Keep Having These’ Edition

For those who like their planets uncooked and their democracies unthreatened, there’s not a lot to be excited about on Election Night 2022.

The polls could be wrong of course: Missing a Big Blue Wave that enables Democrats to hang on to the house and expand their majority in the Senate. In that outside case, it’s possible that the status quo ante of Roe could be restored, if not as a constitutional matter, then as a right under duly passed law of the United States. According to exit polls, more 27 percent of voters counted abortion as their top issue.

But a more likely best-case scenario is far from rosy: Democrats could retain the thin House and Senate majorities that they wielded — some times more effectively than others — in the first two years the Biden presidency. That would means another year (or less) of attempting to grind forward their agenda, before turning to the nation’s quadrennial struggle for the White House. With the Senate still in Democratic hands, at least sane jurists could continue to populate the federal courts.

Not appetizing, but it seems near utopian when compared with the alternatives.

Republicans, despite running a candidate slate of MAGAfied maniacs, have a solid shot to take over the House and perhaps even the Senate. Control of either chamber would effectively end any hope of Congress using the next two years to make life better. Instead, the government is likely to lurch from one self-created crisis to the next — with endless standoffs over the budget, the debt ceiling, and whatever other hostages Republicans can take in search of leverage over the Biden administration.

And in the day-to-day, a Republican controlled House will be a kangaroo court for the Biden administration. They’ve already vowed to use their “oversight” capacity to repeat a version of the Benghazi Bingo they played during the end of the Obama era, this time with additions from Qanon-friendly lawmakers and those eager to grab the attention of Dear Leader-in-Exile Donald Trump. In terms of Biden himself, lawmakers are already getting questions from Trump about when — and how often — they’ll impeach the Democratic president.

But even that is not rock bottom. While most elections are contests between competing parties, 2022 is a contest between the ongoing functioning of electoral democracy and, well, whatever regime comes after that. Officials on the ballot tonight will set the ground rules of the 2024 presidential contest, and many of them are running on explicitly anti-democracy platforms.

Some of the extremists seem to be longshots: Pennsylvania gubernatorial aspirant Doug Mastriano is well behind in the polls, and Mark Finchem, an election denying GOP nominee for Arizona secretary of state, is also down. But elsewhere, election deniers are tied or even inching ahead in the polls. Kari Lake, a peddler of voter fraud lies, leads in her race to be Arizona’s governor. Tim Michels is tied in the Wisconsin governor’s race polls despite being recently caught on tape saying: “Republicans will never lose another election in Wisconsin after I’m elected governor.”

Against that backdrop, even a hint of disruption or unrest on election day is alarming, and Tuesday opened with more than a hint. Our national elections are administered at the local level, and there are always screw ups. Today, MAGA Republicans have tried to turn molehills into mountain ranges, anecdotes into the Andes.

In Maricopa County, the population center of Arizona, some voting tabulation equipment was not properly reading ballots, so voters either had to visit another precinct or leave their ballots in a drop box to be counted later. An unfortunate development, but nothing election-compromising. Trump nonetheless roared onto his Truth Social network: “Reports are coming in from Arizona that the Voting Machines are not properly working in predominately Republican/Conservative areas. Here we go again? The people will not stand for it!!”

The RNC sued to try to keep polling places open for an additional three hours, with Trump imploring GOP voters to stay in line, claiming conspiratorially: “They’re trying to delay you out of voting.” A judge rejected the plea, and Arizona polls shut their doors to new arrivals on schedule.

Republicans appear to want spin the 2022 election according to their 2020 playbook. MAGA partisans have tried to front-run these midterms, declaring that any state that can’t complete its counting on election night is doing something nefarious. This is pure horseshit, but that’s not stopping anyone from slinging it. In truth many state laws (particularly on the West Coast) now allow ballots postmarked through election day to be counted. We should expect not to learn final results for days.

In other states, like Pennsylvania, delayed counting is a feature — not a bug — of election law. Officials in the Keystone State are banned from beginning to count mail-in votes until the polls close. Ironically, in an attempt to counter Republican concerns about fraud, Philadelphia has also introduced a last minute validation process to ensure that folks who voted by mail don’t also cast ballots in person. It will slow the tabulation even further.

The net effect is that we’re likely to witness another “Red Mirage” that gives the appearance of a large lead for Republicans in early voting. (Republicans in their Get Out the Vote efforts emphasize in-person balloting.) And then, as the careful business of vote counting and validation proceeds with mailed ballots, Democratic margins will swell.

You should basically ignore the early votes in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, which will be extremely unrerpesentative. Wait for completed votes — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 9, 2022

The pattern may be as predictable as the tides, but as the mirage fades, look to Republicans to once again baselessly trumpet allegations of fraud — the same flimflam they used to buttress the Big Lie from 2020.