It’s Election Day. You Can Still Register — And Vote! — in Many Swing States

It’s Election Day. You want to vote, but you never registered. Is it too late?

If you live in many swing states, you’re in luck. You can still register to vote — and cast your ballot — today.

How? The specifics vary state-by-state. (A total of 21 states offer same-day registration, but many of them are safely red, like Idaho, or blue like Connecticut.) Below, we’ll walk you though what you need to do to if you live in one of these key battleground states — every vote counts, not only in the presidential contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but in key Senate races.

Colorado

According to the secretary of state you may “register in-person at a voter service and polling center in your county through Election Day.” (A map of those centers can be found here.) You can bring a filled-out registration form with you, or complete the document in person.

Iowa

You’ll need to show up at the appropriate precinct (polling place) for your address. (Find that here.) Iowans will also need to bring an ID and a proof of residency, such as a paycheck or cellphone bill. Alternately you can have another registered voter (like a housemate or parent) attest to your identity and residence. (Details at the secretary of state’s page here.)

Maine

You can register to vote “at your town office or city hall.” (Directory here.) You can save time by bringing a completed voter registration form. You’ll need to bring proof of identity — ranging from a driver’s license to a utility bill. Full details here.

Michigan

Michigan recently adopted Election Day registration. According to the secretary of state’s office: “you must go to your city or township clerk’s office. You can vote during the same visit.” Proof of identity and residence are required: “Here is what you need to bring with you.”

Minnesota

Minnesota has a handy fact-sheet about how to register and vote on Election Day. You’ll need to know your precinct (enter your address here) and bring proof of identity, or have another voter registered in the precinct (like a housemate or parent) who can vouch for you.

Montana

According to the secretary of state’s office: “Late registration is available at any time right up through the close of polls on Election Day.” Here is a list of late voter registration locations. Here is a registration form. You’ll need proof of identification as detailed here.

Nevada

According to the secretary of state, “Nevada voters can register to vote or update existing voter registration information in person at the polling place…on Election Day. Same-Day-Registrants are required to present a Nevada Driver’s License to register.” Find your polling place here.

New Hampshire

The secretary of state advises: “You may register to vote on Election Day at the polling location for your town or city ward.” Find that here. “Simply visit your designated Polling Location on Election Day. Complete a Voter Registration Form. Show proof of identity, age, citizenship and having established a domicile in that town or city ward.” (You can also complete an affidavit if you lack documentation.) “Your local election officials will provide the forms needed, and are happy to answer any questions you may have.”

Wisconsin

According to the secretary of state, voters can register “at the polling place on Election Day.” Find your polling place here. “You must always provide a Proof of Residence document when registering to vote.”

Still feeling lost or confused? Visit 866ourvote.org to get an assist.