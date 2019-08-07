×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Flashback: Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder Mash Up 'Uptight' and 'Satisfaction' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

El Paso’s Representative: Shooting Victims Said, ‘Tell Trump not to Come Here’

“I refuse to join without a true dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words and actions have caused our community and this country,” Rep. Veronica Escobar says

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Veronica Escobar

MSNBC/Twitter

President Donald Trump plans to visit El Paso, Texas on Wednesday at an event intended to honor the victims of this weekend’s mass shooting. But according to Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), those victims don’t want the president there.

During an interview on Tuesday night with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Escobar said she was told this “totally unsolicited” from victims in the hospital, saying, “They grab my arm and tell me, tell [Trump] not to come here.”

Escobar was asked about her earlier comments, when she said Trump is painting “a target” on the backs of Hispanic communities. Escobar then told a story about a Vietnam veteran who told her that “he is made to feel like he is not an American. And he feels that under this president,” Escobar said.

Related

Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity doing his show from the floor of a Trump campaign rally in November, 2018.
Sean Hannity's Plan to Solve Gun Violence Involves Guns Literally Everywhere
Trump Is Heading to El Paso Despite Objections From City Officials

 

Escobar also told Hayes that she turned down the president’s invitation to accompany him during his visit because the White House said Trump was “too busy” to speak with her by phone beforehand. Escobar added on social media posts:

“I declined the invitation to accompany the president because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit. I refuse to join without a true dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words and actions have caused our community and this country.”


Presidential candidate and former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke tweeted his support for Escobar, saying he plans to join her in skipping the president’s visit to instead spend time “with fellow El Pasoans” dealing with the aftermath of this weekend’s shooting.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad