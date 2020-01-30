Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll, Who Says Trump Raped Her, Seeking DNA Sample

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who recently came forward to accuse President Trump of raping her in the 1990s, is asking through her lawyers that the president submit a DNA sample to see if his genetic material is on the dress she was wearing at the time of the alleged incident.

The AP reported that Carroll’s lawyers served the president’s attorney on Thursday requesting Trump turn over a sample for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress” on March 2 in Washington. The request is part of a defamation suit Carroll filed against Trump in response to his denials and accusation that Carroll was fabricating the story.

Carroll says she was wearing a black wool coatdress when Trump accosted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room. She said she happened to run into the real estate mogul at the department store where they chatted and joked together until Trump cornered her in a dressing room, yanked down her tights, and raped her. Carroll said she fought back and eventually got away.

“The Donna Karan coatdress still hangs on the back of my closet door, unworn and unlaundered since that evening,” Carroll wrote in New York magazine in the summer of 2019 describing the incident publicly for the first time.

According to a redacted lab report obtained by the AP, analysis of the dress found a mix of DNA from four people, including at least one male. Other people whose DNA may have been on the dress were also tested and eliminated.

Trump responded to the accusation last year, saying, “Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda… Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news – it’s an epidemic.” Trump also said Carroll was not his “type” and “totally lying.”

In response, Carroll sued Trump for defamation in November 2019. His lawyers filed to have the case dismissed in January.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told the AP that this type of request is standard. “We’ve requested a simple saliva sample from Mr. Trump to test his DNA, and there really is no valid basis for him to object,” Kaplan said.