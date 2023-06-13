E. Jean Carroll Will Be Allowed to Pursue $10 Million More in Damages From Trump

Donald Trump may have just gotten arrested in Miami, but the maelstrom of the former president’s legal troubles continues to swirl in New York. On Tuesday, a Manhattan judge granted a request from author E. Jean Carroll to seek additional monetary damages from Trump, to the tune of at least $10 million.

Carroll will be allowed to amend a defamation lawsuit brought against the former president in 2019 to seek additional monetary compensation from Trump, who continued to publicly attack her even after a jury found him liable for sexual battery and defamation in a separate civil suit earlier this year.

The day after the jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages, Trump attacked her during a chaotic CNN town hall. The former president mocked Carroll and accused her of having invented her claims that he sexually assaulted her in the Nineties. Trending Inside the Implosion of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Legal Team YNW Melly Trial: Attorney Questions Why Rapper Would Kill His 'Best Friends' Chris Christie Skewers Republicans Defending Trump: 'Blame Him, He Did It' Ezra Miller’s Reign of Terror: A Timeline of ‘The Flash’ Star’s Many Controversies

Trump swears on his children that he didn't assault E Jean Carroll pic.twitter.com/YyHDBSy2LZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

Following the town hall, Carroll and her attorney Robbie Kaplan moved to seek additional penalties against the former president. “It makes a mockery of the jury verdict and our justice system if he can just keep on repeating the same defamatory statements over and over again,” Kaplan previously told the New York Times.

“We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously on E. Jean Carroll’s remaining claims,” Kaplan said in a statement responding to the judge’s decision to approve the amendment.