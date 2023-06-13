fbpixel
E. Jean Carroll Will Be Allowed to Pursue $10 Million More in Damages From Trump

A Manhattan judge granted a request from the author to seek additional damages from Trump after he attacked her during CNN town hall
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan court house after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990's on May 09, 2023 in New York City. The jury awarded her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims. Carroll has testified that she was raped by former President Trump, giving details about the alleged attack in the mid-1990s. Trump had stated that the attack never happened and has denied meeting her. He did not taken the stand during the trial. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Donald Trump may have just gotten arrested in Miami, but the maelstrom of the former president’s legal troubles continues to swirl in New York. On Tuesday, a Manhattan judge granted a request from author E. Jean Carroll to seek additional monetary damages from Trump, to the tune of at least $10 million

Carroll will be allowed to amend a defamation lawsuit brought against the former president in 2019 to seek additional monetary compensation from Trump, who continued to publicly attack her even after a jury found him liable for sexual battery and defamation in a separate civil suit earlier this year. 

The day after the jury awarded Carroll $5 million in damages, Trump attacked her during a chaotic CNN town hall. The former president mocked Carroll and accused her of having invented her claims that he sexually assaulted her in the Nineties. 

Following the town hall, Carroll and her attorney Robbie Kaplan moved to seek additional penalties against the former president. “It makes a mockery of the jury verdict and our justice system if he can just keep on repeating the same defamatory statements over and over again,” Kaplan previously told the New York Times.

“We look forward to moving ahead expeditiously on E. Jean Carroll’s remaining claims,” Kaplan said in a statement responding to the judge’s decision to approve the amendment.

