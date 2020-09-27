See Dwayne Johnson Chat With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris After Endorsement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time in his lengthy wrestling and acting career, with Johnson announcing Sunday his support for Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Election Day.

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Biden and Harris,” Johnson tweeted Sunday. “Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.”

“I’ve got friends in all parties but the one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part,” Johnson said.

In addition to his endorsement, Johnson also posted a five-minute video interview with the Democratic candidates where he asked them how they would earn the respect of the American people once inside the White House.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do. By keeping our word,” Biden said. “By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail, acknowledge it. We’re not gonna be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth. That sounds so basic, but the American people are strong, they’re tough, they can take anything if you level with them, and tell the truth.”

Harris added, “It’s about trust… It’s a reciprocal relationship. You give and you receive trust. And one of the foundations of trust is truth, you must speak truth.”

Johnson also routed his followers to the Vote Save America site in order to register ahead of Election Day.