Rep. Duncan Hunter Faked a Border Wall Crossing on Facebook

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) posted a video on Facebook and Twitter Thursday that he claimed showed him crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. But there’s one catch: the border was actually almost 100 feet away from where Hunter was, Customs and Border Patrol said.

“So here is the grand border wall in Yuma, Arizona,” Hunter said in the video, pointing to a waist-high barrier he could easily step over. “This is what we expect to stop people, transnational terrorists, families, all illegal aliens from coming across the border. This is it.”

He then did step over the fence and said to the camera, “There you go. That’s how easy it is to cross the border in Yuma, Arizona.”

Except no, that wasn’t the border, nor did he climb an actual border wall or set foot in Mexico. A Customs and Border Patrol spokesman told the Times of San Diego that the barrier Hunter climbed was a vehicle barrier located in the United States, 75-100 feet from the actual U.S.-Mexico border, which is located along the Colorado River.

Had Hunter actually crossed the border, he would have created even more trouble for himself. The congressman is currently out on bail because he has been indicted for allegedly misusing campaign funds for personal family expenses to pay for luxury family vacations, dentistry and other bills, and even his children’s school lunches. According to the terms of his bail, Hunter is not allowed to leave the country, so if he had actually crossed over to Mexico, it would have been a violation of his bail.

According to the indictment, Hunter and his wife not only spent $250,000 of campaign funds on themselves, they did so while claiming to make donations to charities. For example, they claimed a $200 shoe purchase at Dick’s Sporting Goods was actually hunting equipment to benefit “wounded warriors.” And Hunter’s wife Margaret purchased $152 of make-up at Nordstrom then falsely claimed it was for “gift basket items for the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Diego.”

So, if you consider all their alleged lies about use of campaign funds, it’s not too far of a stretch that Hunter did the same in his “border wall” jumping video.