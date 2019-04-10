Is This the Dumbest Moment in Congressional History?

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) may have studied robotics at MIT, but he is now responsible for one of the most asinine moments in congressional history.

At a House committee hearing Tuesday on “The Need for Leadership to Combat Climate Change and Protect National Security,” the Kentucky Republican thought he could pwn former secretary of state John Kerry. Kerry is an expert on climate change who helped broker the Paris climate accord and recently criticized president Trump for proposing to set up a task force that seeks to counter the scientific consensus on climate change. Massie calls advocates of climate action “alarmists” and believes that the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide is “plant food.”

The transcript of the literally unbelievable exchange follows:

Massie: Sec. Kerry, I want to read part of your statement back to you: “Instead of convening a kangaroo court, the president might want to talk with the educated adults he once trusted his top national security positions.” It sounds like you’re questioning the credentials of the president’s advisers, currently. But I think we should question your credentials today. Isn’t it true you have a science degree from Yale?

Kerry: Bachelor of arts degree.

Massie: Is it a political science degree?

Kerry: Yes, political science.

Massie: So how do you get a bachelor of arts, in a science?

Kerry: Well it’s a liberal arts education and degree. It’s a bachelor…

Massie: OK. So it’s not really science. So I think it’s somewhat appropriate that someone with a pseudo-science degree is here pushing pseudo-science in front of our committee today.

Kerry: Are you serious?! I mean this is really a serious happening here?

Massie: You know what? It is serious. You’re calling the president’s Cabinet a “kangaroo court.” Is that serious?

Kerry: I’m not calling his Cabinet a kangaroo court, I’m calling this committee that he’s putting together a kangaroo committee.

Massie: Are you saying it doesn’t have educated adults now?

Kerry: I don’t know who it has yet because it’s secret.

Massie: Well you said it in your testimony.

Kerry: Why would he have to have a secret analysis of climate change?

Massie: Let’s get back to the science of it.

Kerry: But it’s not science, you’re not quoting science!

Massie: Well, You’re the science expert. You have the political science degree.

Watch for yourself here:

Watch this for your morning laugh. @RepThomasMassie is apparently serious but this is the dumbest line of questioning in committee this year, and that’s hard to do. pic.twitter.com/QIuaPuzCbA — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) April 10, 2019

Your move, Jim Inhofe.