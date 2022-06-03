 Dr. Oz Wins Pennsylvania Senate Primary After Challenger Concedes - Rolling Stone
Dr. Oz Wins Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary After Challenger Concedes

TV charlatan now faces Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November election

By

Senior News Editor

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks at a primary night election gathering in Newtown, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Ted Shaffrey/AP

Dr. Mehmet Oz won the Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate Friday after former hedge fund manager David McCormick conceded the hotly tipped race in the midst of a state-mandated recount.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick told supporters at a campaign party, according to the Associated Press.

Just last month, McCormick bet his chances on a lawsuit requesting election officials retain absentee and mail-in ballots without handwritten dates. The New York Times reported that Oz led by less than 1,000 votes going into the recount last week.

Oz now faces Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in what is seen as one of the most pivotal campaigns in the upcoming November election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

