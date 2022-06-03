Dr. Oz Wins Pennsylvania GOP Senate Primary After Challenger Concedes

Dr. Mehmet Oz won the Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate Friday after former hedge fund manager David McCormick conceded the hotly tipped race in the midst of a state-mandated recount.

“It’s now clear to me with the recount now largely complete that we have a nominee,” McCormick told supporters at a campaign party, according to the Associated Press.

Just last month, McCormick bet his chances on a lawsuit requesting election officials retain absentee and mail-in ballots without handwritten dates. The New York Times reported that Oz led by less than 1,000 votes going into the recount last week.

Oz now faces Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in what is seen as one of the most pivotal campaigns in the upcoming November election.

