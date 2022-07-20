 Oklahoma Bakery Owner Faces Charges for Participating in Jan. 6 Riot - Rolling Stone
Oklahoma Bakery Owner Faces Charges for Participating in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Dova Alina Winegeart was arrested Tuesday after three friends contacted FBI agents about her presence at the U.S. Capitol the day of the deadly siege

Rioters storm the Capitol building in Washington D.C., on January 6, 2021.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An Oklahoma mother and bakery owner faces a laundry list of charges including destruction of government property and disorderly or disruptive conduct on federal property after a lengthy investigation determined she participated in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

FBI agents arrested Dova Alina Winegeart, 49, of Fairview, Oklahoma Tuesday after a federal warrant and affidavit detailing her actions on and after the storming of the Capitol was issued last week. She was released later that day on $5,000 bond.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office was first alerted to her presence at the Capitol by two tipsters, identified in the affidavit as friends of Winegeart, who separately contacted authorities and provided photographs of the Oklahoma woman at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court filings, agents compared the tipsters’ pictures — which showed Winegeart wearing a distinctive red peacoat — to CCTV footage and additional photographs taken from the scene, ultimately confirming Winegeart to be a woman shown “swinging a long wooden pole with what appears to be pointed metal attachments at the window of the House of Representatives door.” The federal agent in charge of investigating Winegeart was “provided a quote from the Architect of the Capitol for repair of this glass, which demonstrates that the cost to replace the damaged glass exceeds $1,000,” according to the affidavit.

A third tipster, identified as another friend of Winegeart, provided federal investigators with incriminating text messages and photos Winegeart sent on Jan. 7, 2021 — one of which showed Winegeart standing on Capitol grounds. “Yes we are mad. Yes we want to go inside Capital [sic],” Winegeart texted the friend, according to the affidavit. “It’s our building. Not the governments. We are their bosses but get treated like dogs. I’m done with this government. It’s fight time non stop now. They asked for it.” Winegeart also texted the same friend that she “had to stay in hotel after storm of capital [sic]. It got crazy. I did shit.”

On Nov. 3, 2021, federal agents interviewed Winegeart and her husband, Terry Winegeart, at their home, during which he admitted the couple was present in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. It is unclear whether federal agents intend to file charges against Terry Winegeart.

Online records and social media profiles show Winegeart is the owner and operator of Dova’s Patisserie & Café in Fairview, Oklahoma — although a post on the bakery’s Facebook page made just two days before Winegeart’s arrest indicates she is looking to offload the business. On Instagram, the mother of three identifies herself as a “Capitalist. Patriot. Prepper. Freedom fighter. Badass mother.”

As of this month, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

