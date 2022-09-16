Doug Mastriano Was Registered to Vote in New Jersey Until … Last Year

Doug Mastriano — the Trump-loving, Confederate garb-wearing, unhinged-religious-prophet-affiliating Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania — was registered to vote in New Jersey until 2021, the New Jersey Globe reported on Friday.

Mastriano, who was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and raised in Highstown, New Jersey, voted in the latter town for nearly 30 years — from 1982 up until 2010. The New Jersey Globe notes that Mastriano never informed Mercer County, New Jersey, that he moved from the state, and continued to receive sample ballots until his mother died last January. Mastriano has been registered to vote in Pennsylvania since 2012, and there is no indication he voted in both states simultaneously.

One would think Mastriano would be a little more fastidious about his voting status, as he has long alleged without evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against Trump, and that fraud was rife throughout Pennsylvania. He’s said that if elected he would push to make everyone in the state re-register to vote, which many have argued would be a violation of federal law. “There’s still a lot of dead on the rolls, and what have you, and there’s ghost phantom voters that we found, as well, at various addresses,” he told Newsmax earlier this year. “So we’re going to take that very seriously and move really hard. Basically we have about a year to get that right before the 2024 presidential election.”

Mastriano isn’t the only high-profile Republican running for office in Pennsylvania with deep ties to New Jersey. Mehmet Oz, the Trump-endorsed TV doctor running for Senate in Pennsylvania, only recently moved to the state he’s running to represent in Congress. Democrat John Fetterman has routinely attacked Oz as a carpetbagger disconnected from the people of Pennsylvania.

Mastriano’s New Jersey voter registration is only the latest in a string of troubling developments surrounding Trump’s pick to run the swing state. Mastriano has not only pushed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, he was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. He has also been tied to the Christian nationalism movement, and, as Rolling Stone reported earlier this week, a self-proclaimed “prophet” who has declared that God told her Prince Charles would kill Queen Elizabeth, and that the United States is actually being run by a Joe Biden body double Barak Obama is controlling through an earpiece.