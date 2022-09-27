Doug Mastriano Said Women Who Violated Abortion Ban Should Be Charged With Murder

Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano said in a 2019 interview that women and the doctors who violated his proposed six-week abortion ban should be charged with murder, according to an interview unearthed by NBC News.

During a discussion with the radio station WITF about a “fetal heartbeat” bill proposed by Mastriano, the state senator was asked if his bill (which would have tightened Pennsylvania’s abortion ban from 24 weeks to about 6 weeks) would result in women who got abortions at 10 weeks being subject to murder charges.

“Let’s go back to the basic question there,” Mastriano responded. “Is that a human being? Is that a little boy or girl? If it is, it deserves equal protection under the law.” When pressed if he was asserting that women seeking abortion care past his proposed parameter should be charged with murder, he said yes.

Wow. NBC obtained a 2019 interview with Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano.



Q: Are you saying that a woman who decided to have an abortion [under your proposed bill] should be charged with murder?



A: “Yes, I am.” https://t.co/ffuPrzoWiR pic.twitter.com/78HEuxX8cJ — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 27, 2022

Later in the interview, Mastriano added that abortion “absolutely is” murder, and doctors who performed the procedure as deemed illegal under his bill would also risk murder charges.

In a Monday interview with Real America’s Voice, Mastriano indicated that his current views on abortion were “irrelevant” saying that voters and the legislature would ultimately determine the laws of the state, then accusing his Democratic rival Josh Shapiro of being a “radical on abortion… who thinks it’s ok to kill a baby up to birth.”

.@dougmastriano on abortion extremist label: "My views are kind of irrelevant… I cannot rule by fiat or edict or executive order on the issue of life. It’s up to the people of Pennsylvania…The radical on abortion is Josh Shapiro who thinks it's ok to kill a baby up to birth." pic.twitter.com/jGqzeCuCR2 — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) September 26, 2022

Mastriano is currently trailing Shapiro in their contest for the Pennsylvania governorship, and his controversial campaign has encountered major stumbling blocks in recent months, including revelations that Mastriano was registered to vote in New Jersey until 2021, and once dressed up as a Confederate soldier when given the option to dress as a historical figure during his time teaching at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Rolling Stone reported earlier this month that a close ally of Mastriano’s campaign, Julie Green, who has campaigned with Mastriano, claimed to have prophesied the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the hands of her own son, the newly minted King Charles III and that Joe Biden is dead and his body double is being controlled through an earpiece by Barack Obama.