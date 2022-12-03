Trump Demands America Rip Up the Constitution, Make Him President

Donald Trump is a sore loser, to say the least. On Saturday, the former president called for the termination of the Constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election results. In Trump’s latest rant on Truth Social, he referred to himself wrongly as the “rightful winner” and called for his installation as leader of the free world.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social. He further alleged that “Big Tech” was working closely with Democrats. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump’s public appeal to end American democracy followed Elon Musk’s release of internal Twitter files on Friday evening, which detailed already publicly-known information about the company’s deliberation surrounding the New York Post’s publication of files from Hunter Biden shortly before the 2020 election.

The push-back to Trump’s post was swift on Saturday. White House Deputy Secretary Andrew Bates released a statement condemning Trump’s remarks. “The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country,” Bates said. “The Constitution brings the American people together — regardless of party — and elected leaders swear to uphold it.

“It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights,” he continued. “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win.” Editor’s picks

Others took the ex-president’s words as motivation to keep folks from becoming complacent when democracy is at stake.

Trump just called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 results.



Georgia VOTE.



You stood tall against Trump and his minions last time. A win for Warnock is another win for democracy. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 3, 2022

“Trump just called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 results. Georgia VOTE,” Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted. “You stood tall against Trump and his minions last time. A win for Warnock is another win for democracy.”

A few hours ago the leader of the republican party donald trump called for destroying the Constitution and making himself dictator. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) December 3, 2022

Some, like Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr., called-out Trump’s actions for what they are: dictator behavior.

“A few hours ago the leader of the republican party donald trump called for destroying the Constitution and making himself dictator,” Pascrell said.

Still others are astonished that there is anyone who is still falling for Trump’s bullshit. Trending Elon Musk's Big ‘Twitter Files’ Reveal Turns Into Snoozefest ‘Liver King’ Admits He's on Steroids, Says Persona Is an ‘Experiment’ Offset Makes It Rain ‘For Takeoff’ in First Appearance Since Migos Member's Death 'They Can Totally Undo Him’: A Freedom Caucus Founder Dishes on Kevin McCarthy

“Donald Trump continues to push the Big Lie. It’s astounding how many Racist Idiots still believe this Bull Crap,” Rob Reiner wrote.

Donald Trump continues to push the Big Lie. It’s astounding how many Racist Idiots still believe this Bull Crap. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 3, 2022

On Friday, Trump was accused of “explicitly sanctioning tax fraud” by Manhattan prosecutors in the criminal tax fraud trial against several of his companies. Last week, Trump got trolled by Milo Yiannopoulus and white supremacist and Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes, who along with Kanye West had a private dinner with him at Mar-a-Lago. Trump announced his third presidential bid in November.