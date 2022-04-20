Trump Throws Tantrum After Piers Morgan Asks Him About 2020 Election Lies

Piers Morgan has been one of Donald Trump’s most vocal advocates in the United Kingdom for years. Those years may now be over.

The consistently insufferable British TV host interviewed the former president for his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored, and, judging by a very dramatic teaser Morgan tweeted out on Wednesday, it did not go well.

The tension seems to have arisen from Morgan pressing Trump on his false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. “It was a free and fair election,” Morgan said. “You lost.”

“Only a fool would think that,” Trump, face glistening with sweat, replied.

“Do you think I’m a fool?”

“I do now, yeah.”

Trump eventually got up and stormed off the set, though the heavily edited nature of the clip makes it difficult to tell whether he’s cutting the interview short. “Let’s finish up the interview,” he said before standing up. “Turn the camera off. Very dishonest.”

Morgan elaborated on the interview in a column for the New York Post. He wrote that Trump was “VERY upset” before the interview started because someone had given him a list of things Morgan had said about him in the past few years, and they weren’t exactly positive. “He was almost foaming at the mouth and kept shaking his head slowly and menacingly at me, like Don Corleone when he felt he’d been disrespected,” Morgan wrote of Trump’s fury over Morgan having criticized his approach to Covid-19 and his fitness for office after the attack on the Capitol.

Morgan writes that the only way he was able to calm Trump down was by talking about his recent hole-in-one on the golf course. The interview ultimately lasted for 75 minutes, and everything was copacetic until Morgan started talking about the 2020 election. Morgan claims that as Trump was beginning to storm off he mentioned the hole-in-one again, prompting him to briefly sit back down before getting up and leaving for good.

Morgan’s interview with Trump is slated to air Monday, April 25, on Sky News and Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service that also features such hard-hitting content as Tucker Carlson’s new deep dive into shirtless, muscle-bound men.