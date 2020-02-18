 Trump Commutes Rod Blagojevich Corruption Sentence - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Song You Need to Know: Sam Hunt, 'Hard to Forget' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Commutes Corruption Sentence of Ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich

President also issues pardons to disgraced financier Michael Milken, former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former and Impeached Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich Arrives at the Federal Court After Being Summoned to Appear by Judge James Zagel in Chicago Illinois Usa 17 August 2010 Blagojevich was Charged with Conspiring to Sell the Us Senate Seat Formerly Held by President Barack Obama and Other Charges United States ChicagoUsa Blagojevich Trial - Aug 2010

Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojavich, who was caught trying to sell Barack Obama's senate seat.

Tannen Maury/EPA/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, while also issuing a pardon to the notorious financier Michael Milken, the New York Times reports.

Blagojevich earned his infamy back in 2008 when he was caught essentially trying to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat after the latter was elected president. He was eventually sentenced to 14 years in prison on federal corruption charges. In announcing his decision to commute Blagojevich’s sentence, Trump told reporters: “He served eight years in jail, a long time. He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him.”

Milken, for his part, played a key role in developing the “junk bonds” market that facilitated the rise of leveraged buyouts in the private equity world during the Eighties. In 1990, he pleaded guilty to six felony charges of securities fraud and conspiracy, and was hit with a $600 million fine, a lifetime ban from the securities industry and a 10-year prison sentence (he only served 22 months).

Since his release from prison, Milken has been angling for a presidential pardon, and, over the past few years, his cause reportedly garnered support from within the Trump administration. Ironically, one of the people advocating for Milken was Rudy Giuliani, who successfully investigated Milken in the Eighties when he was a federal prosecutor. It’s unclear if Milken’s pardon will lead to the lifting of his lifetime ban from the securities industry.

Along with Blagojevich and Milken, Trump announced a pardon for former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, who nearly became George W. Bush’s head of Homeland Security until he was hit with a flood of corruption charges. Kerik was eventually sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud and lying to White House officials. Trump also pardoned Edward DeBartolo Jr., the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, who pleaded guilty in 1998 to concealing an extortion attempt that involved a riverboat casino and the influential former governor of Louisiana, Edwin Edwards.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.