Donald and Melania Trump Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have begun the “quarantine process” following the news that one of his top advisors, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for coronavirus. As Washington Post reports, Hicks had traveled with the Trump several times over the course of the past week on Air Force One.

Hicks, who currently serves as a counselor to the president, had previously been his 2016 campaign spokeswoman and the White House communications director before a brief stint at Fox News.

Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he and Melania had been tested and are awaiting results. “She tested positive and I just went out with a test… So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “So I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens.”

He later took to Twitter to add that “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process.”

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Hicks is the highest-ranking aide known to have tested positive. Battling the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, has been a contentious issue for Trump, who has downplayed its seriousness and not advocated for the use of masks or social distancing; both are practices that health experts have said will protect against the virus.