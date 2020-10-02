 Trumps Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Donald and Melania Trump Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Home Politics Politics News

Donald and Melania Trump Quarantine After Top Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

First lady and president begin “quarantine process” following Hope Hicks diagnosis

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for the first presidential debate, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump have begun the "quarantine process" following top aide Hope Hicks testing positive for coronavirus.

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have begun the “quarantine process” following the news that one of his top advisors, Hope Hicks, has tested positive for coronavirus. As Washington Post reports, Hicks had traveled with the Trump several times over the course of the past week on Air Force One.

Hicks, who currently serves as a counselor to the president, had previously been his 2016 campaign spokeswoman and the White House communications director before a brief stint at Fox News.

Trump told Fox News on Thursday that he and Melania had been tested and are awaiting results. “She tested positive and I just went out with a test… So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “So I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens.”

He later took to Twitter to add that “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process.”

Hicks is the highest-ranking aide known to have tested positive. Battling the virus, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, has been a contentious issue for Trump, who has downplayed its seriousness and not advocated for the use of masks or social distancing; both are practices that health experts have said will protect against the virus.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Donald Trump, Melania Trump

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.