During Trump’s Disastrous 2020 the Name Donald Hit Record Low Popularity

In 2020, the American people not only rejected Trump’s attempt to capture a second presidential term, they also stopped naming their babies Donald in droves.

According to HuffPost, the Social Security Administration’s latest list of popular baby names shows the name Donald plummeted 55 spots – from the 555th most popular name for boys in 2019 to the 610th in 2020. The name sits at its lowest position in the list’s history, which began tracking names in the 1880s.

The former president’s first name ranks below the names Axton, Dariel, Marvin and Brycen. The name Donald did rise in popularity slightly when Trump first took office in 2017 but began to decline not long after, with 2020 marking its steepest descent.

As HuffPost points out, presidents’ names usually see a decline in popularity while in office. Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush, all saw their first names tick down in the rankings.

The name Karen also took a hit last year. The name became a consistent negative meme that originated with black Twitter and crossed over so much so it dropped in popularity 171 spots in 2020 – plummeting from 660th on the list to 831, its lowest spot since 1927.

But Trump may find solace in some other naming news. Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma, over Democrats’ objections, recently named a highway after him. Starting in November, a portion of U.S. 287 that stretches from Boise City to the Texas border will be renamed the President Donald J. Trump Highway.