Trump Demands ‘Immediate Release’ of Mar-a-Lago Warrants, Calling Search ‘Unethical’

Former President Donald Trump is calling for the “immediate release” of documents related to Monday’s federal raid on his Florida compound, saying he will “not oppose” the Department of Justice’s request to unseal all warrants and property receipts associated with the investigation.

In a characteristically rambling post on his Truth Social platform late Thursday evening, Trump called the search of his Mar-a-Lago property “unAmerican [sic], unwarranted, and unnecessary,” and doubled down on his claim that the investigation into whether he absconded from the White House with unauthorized materials and documents — a violation of the Presidential Records Act — is nothing but a partisan witch hunt designed to further tarnish his reputation. He stated the Justice Department documents “have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me,” before boasting about his approval ratings.

“This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical,” Trump wrote. “The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections.” Trump ended the post with a singular rallying cry: “Release the documents now!”

Earlier Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the DOJ would file a motion to unseal documents associated with the raid, citing “substantial public interest in this matter.”