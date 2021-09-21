 Donald Trump Sues New York Times, Own Niece, Over Tax Records - Rolling Stone
Donald Trump Throws Legal Tantrum in Lawsuit Against New York Times — and His Niece

Trump says his niece stole tax records and gave them to the newspaper, allowing them to reveal finances he’d spent years trying to hide

FILE - President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. A judge has rejected a request by lawyers for former President Trump to delay progression of a defamation lawsuit while an appeals court decides if the United States can be substituted as the defendant. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan federal court issued a brief denial Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, of the request. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

Donald Trump sued the New York Times and his niece Mary for breach of contract and other charges.

AP

Having spent the past year wracking up an impressive string of legal and electoral losses, Donald Trump seems intent on adding another to the list.

The former president and cosplay corporate executive is suing the New York Times alongside his niece Mary Trump, over the paper’s reporting on his tax records. (The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in New York’s Dutchess County, was first reported by the Daily Beast.)

In Sept. 2020, the Times obtained records detailing two decades of Donald Trump’s tax history. The documents revealed Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency, and $750 again during his first year in the White House. The Times reported he paid no taxes at all in 10 of the 15 previous years, largely by claiming to have lost more money than he made — a self-report at odds with a man who claimed genius business acumen as a qualification for the presidency.

Trump claims in his lawsuit that Mary Trump took the records out of her attorney’s office and gave them to the Times. The former president is notoriously touchy about his net worth and obscenely opaque about his finances, as he refused — in a break with precedent — to publicize his tax returns while running for president. He claimed, dubiously, that he could not release them because he was under IRS audit.

Reached for comment by the Daily Beast, Mary Trump seemed neither phased nor amused by the suit from her uncle. “I think he is a fucking loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can,” she said. “It’s desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he’ll try and change the subject.”

Channeling buffoonish Austin Powers villain Dr. Evil, the former president is seeking damages from both Mary Trump and the Times of “an amount to be determined at trial, but believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, New York Times

