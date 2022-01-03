The Walls Are Closing in Around Trump’s Family in Fraud Investigation

The state of New York’s long-running investigation into former President Trump’s business practices is training its sights on Trump’s children, a court document filed Monday revealed.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have both been subpoenaed by Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating whether the Trump Organization illegally manipulated the value of some of its properties in order to skirt taxes. The New York Times reported that the subpoenas were served on Dec. 1, the same day Trump received one for the same investigation. James’ intention to depose the former president was reported last month, but her push to question his children was not made public until Monday.

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have long been integral to the Trump Organization’s operations. The former, along with his brother Eric, took control of the company in 2017 after Trump became president. Eric was questioned as part of James’ inquiry in Oct. 2020.

James’ investigation into the Trump Organization’s real estate practices is civil, not criminal, although her office is assisting a criminal probe launched by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is looking into whether the company fraudulently doled out fringe benefits to certain executives.

Don Jr. and Ivanka have refused to comply with their subpoenas, the filing on Monday revealed, which isn’t surprising considering Trump last month sued James in an effort to quash the investigation. Eric delayed his deposition for months before finally sitting down with the attorney general’s office ahead of the 2020 election.

James was not intimidated by Trump’s suit last month. “The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation,” she wrote in response. “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”