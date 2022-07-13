 Trump Tried to Call Witness Who Can Corroborate Testimony: Report - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next NBA YoungBoy's Defense Point to Lack of Fingerprints in L.A. Felony Gun Trial
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Tried to Call Witness Who Can Corroborate Damning Testimony: Report

“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney said Tuesday

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump on his phone during a roundtable at the State Dining Room of the White House June 18, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Alex Wong/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump allegedly attempted to contact a former White House staffer who is engaging in discussions with the Jan. 6 committee, according to a report.

Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN that the staffer, who did not have a history of regular contact with Trump, received the call shortly after former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided the Jan. 6 committee with a damning testimony detailing Trump’s actions before, during, and after the Capitol attack. The unidentified staffer, CNN reported, is able to corroborate Hutchinson’s testimony and was “concerned” about the motivations behind former president’s contact.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney made first mention of the call during Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, noting that the witness “declined to answer or respond” to Trump and instead contacted their lawyer, who then relayed the information to the Department of Justice. “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney said. Earlier Tuesday, Newsmax host Greg Kelly suggested the phone call was nothing more than a “butt dial” and did not suggest the former president was actively engaging in witness tampering.

Related Stories

Newsmax Host Blames Trump's Ass For Alleged Witness Tampering Call
Trump's Own Campaign Manager Blamed Him for Jan 6. Death, New Texts Show

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Buffalo Bill
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home

The report comes several weeks after the House committee revealed that Trump allies have attempted to influence or interfere in the testimonies of witnesses on numerous occasions. Examples of such witness tampering were reported to have been provided to the committee by Hutchinson, the former aide to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, whose testimony has helped bolster the committee’s claims that Trump and his officials were aware of possible violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. One witness, according to the committee, was told they would “stay in good graces in Trump World” if they remained a “team player,” while another witness was told Trump “knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

In This Article: Cassidy Hutchinson, Donald Trump, Jan. 6, Jan. 6 Committee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.