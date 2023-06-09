Donald Trump’s Indictments, Lawsuits, and Legal Cases, Explained

There are a lot of reasons Trump wants to reclaim the White House in 2024, but high on the list is the belief that as president, he will be able to sabotage the myriad criminal and civil investigations hanging over his head.

On Thursday, Trump revealed that the Department of Justice has indicted him in relation to the Mar-a-Lago documents probe. The DOJ’s indictment includes seven federal charges related to possession of documents, obstruction, and false statements, a source with knowledge confirmed to Rolling Stone on Thursday.

Trump’s 2024 campaign will take place amongst a series of legal battles aimed at securing accountability for his conduct both in and out of office. This is the second indictment brought against Trump in the span of four months, the first being 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. More legal drama is likely headed his way.

Trump views the controversy surrounding his hush money payments to porn stars, classified documents, efforts to undermine the 2020 election, and allegations of corporate fraud are all part of a grand conspiracy to prevent him from retaking what he feels is his rightful place as head of government.

“They are launching all of the many ￼Fake Investigations against me RIGHT SMACK IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN, something which is unheard of & not supposed to happen. DOJ, FBI, NEW YORK A.G., NEW YORK D.A., ATLANTA D.A. FASCISTS ALL!” Trump wrote Wednesday on Truth Social.

The list of probes, prosecutors, and government bodies investigating the former president is long, and takes on a bewildering level of complexity when one factors in the nearly constant stream of subpoenas, letters, lawsuits, and insider reports emerging on a near daily basis.

To help make heads or tails of what exactly Trump is being investigated for, what he's been charged with, and when pending investigations are likely to move forward, we've prepared a guide to the six biggest cases against Trump, and the potential consequences they may bring.

Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

In August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Authorities seized hundreds of classified documents retained by the former president following his departure from the White House. The raid was the culmination of a months-long effort by the National Archives and federal authorities to recover the missing materials. The effort included a subpoena and the DOJ visiting Mar-a-Lago to recover the documents — to no avail, precipitating the raid.

Trump and his legal team went to great pains — even petitioning, unsuccessfully, to the Supreme Court — to prevent investigators from actually seeing what was in the documents he was hoarding in his home. Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped to oversee the case, has been gathering testimony ever since, and reports about his progress made it increasingly clear that an indictment was likely.

Trump’s attorneys met with Special Counsel Jack Smith and members of his team at the Justice Department earlier this week, reportedly in an attempt to strike a last deal with prosecutors to avoid an indictment. On Wednesday, Rolling Stone confirmed reporting that Trump had received a letter from federal prosecutors informing him that he is the subject of a criminal investigation — a sign that Smith was making the final preparations for a full indictment.

Smith leveled seven federal charges against Trump on Thursday. A source with knowledge of the contents of the indictment previously told Rolling Stone that the charges related to possession of documents, obstruction, and false statements. The former president announced on Truth Social that "the corrupt Biden Administration" has informed his lawyers that he's been indicted "seemingly over the Boxes Hoax."

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,” Trump added, “THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS TOTALLY CORRUPT. THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE & A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump wrote that he had “been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM.”

Paying Off a Porn Star

Trump made history in April by becoming the first president to be arrested and charged in a criminal case. The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 separate felony counts of falsifying business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The charges relate to a 2016 hush money payment made at Trump’s direction to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Two weeks before the election, Trump allegedly instructed his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to provide Daniels with $130,000 in order to buy her silence regarding an alleged affair and stave off a scandal in the final days of his campaign. Prosecutors allege the payment — which was made through a personal loan taken out by Cohen and routed through a shell corporation with a promise from the Trump Organization that the funds would be reimbursed — constitutes an unreported campaign expense.

The former president took steps to ensure that his self-surrender in Manhattan could be exploited as a self-serving public spectacle. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Trump insisted on a high-profile arrest in order to create, as one source put it, his own “Jesus Christ” moment and galvanize his supporters into viewing him as a martyr for their cause. In the days after his booking, Trump raised more than $7 million in a campaign cash grab.

Trump reacted to the charges with characteristic ire. The former president’s public attacks against prosecutors and the case itself have led Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to issue a not-a-gag-order against Trump that, while allowing him to publicly discuss the case, restricts his access to evidence and prevents him from publicly sharing materials disclosed to him or his legal team during the course of the trial.

Trump’s trial is scheduled to begin on March 25, 2024.

Assaulting and Defaming E. Jean Carroll

Trump also made history in May when he became the first president to be found liable for sexual battery in a civil court case brought by author E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president had raped her in the ‘90s.

While Trump will not serve any jail time in this case, a Manhattan jury ruled that Trump was liable for sexual battery and defamation against Carroll, ordering him to pay $5 million in damages. Case closed … or so we thought.

The day after the ruling, Trump appeared on CNN for a town hall event, during which he repeated many of the attacks against Carroll that had originally motivated her to sue him for defamation. The former president mocked Carroll and bragged that he was too famous to have been publicly shopping at the department store where the alleged assault took place.

In response, Carroll filed for additional damages from Trump, expanding the scope of a separate 2019 lawsuit against him. “It makes a mockery of the jury verdict and our justice system if he can just keep on repeating the same defamatory statements over and over again,” Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said of the new filing.

On Thursday, Trump’s attorney’s requested a retrial for the former president, arguing that the damages granted to Carroll were “grossly excessive under applicable case law.”

“Trump’s arguments are frivolous,” Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s attorney, said in a statement, “the jury carefully considered the evidence that Ms. Carroll presented, and Trump did not put on a single witness of his own.”

“This time, Trump will not be able to escape the consequences of his actions,” she added.

Election Meddling in Georgia

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump attempted to undermine the results of various key swing states in order to undermine the election. Georgia was one such state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis empaneled a grand jury in May 2022 to investigate Trump and his allies’ efforts to interfere with the state’s outcome, including efforts to pressure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to rig the election in his favor.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying, you know, um, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump told Raffensperger during a January 2021 phone call, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

An indictment, which will likely include charges against Trump, could come as soon as August. Sources have told The Washington Post that Willis has expanded the probe into some of Trump and his allies’ activities in other states, and is considering invoking Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) laws to level racketeering charges against those involved.

Election Interference and Jan. 6

Special Counsel Jack Smith is also overseeing a probe into Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and his role in the events of Jan. 6. The investigation is not as close to a final outcome as the Mar-a-Lago probe, but Smith has been dishing out subpoenas left and right; everyone from former Vice President Mike Pence to ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been called to testify by the Justice Department. Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is also expected to be a key witness in both of Smith’s investigations.

In April, The Washington Post reported that the DOJ’s investigation had expanded to include allegations that the former president and his allies defrauded donors by touting false claims of election fraud. Smith issued dozens of wide ranging subpoenas for records of fundraising emails — including drafts, and suggested edits from campaign staff — as well as records of any discussions about fundraising communications and campaign messaging strategy.

The investigation has also dug into Trump’s efforts to meddle with election results in individual states, including Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, and Pennsylvania.

Corporate Fraud in New York

New York Attorney General Letitia James has brought a massive $250 million civil fraud case against the former president, his children, and members of the Trump Organization. In September, James alleged that the Trump Organization made “over 200” false valuations of assets over the last decade. She also said she planned to make referrals to the IRS criminal division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York for possible federal crimes.

Trump has twice given testimony to prosecutors in the case. Once in August, where he invoked the 5th Amendment hundreds of times, and a second time in April.

James has already secured a conviction against a member of the former president’s inner circle. The attorney general brought a separate criminal, tax fraud case against former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg in May 2021. Weisselberg was ultimately sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to declare and pay taxes on more than $1.7 million in company benefits provided by the Trump Organization. Weisselberg is named as a co-defendant in the civil case against Trump, the trial for which is slated to begin on Oct. 2, 2023.