 Trump's South Carolina Rally: Election Lies and Another 2024 Tease - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Season of the Witch: Zambian Rock Pioneers on Conjuring a Beautiful Comeback
Home Politics Politics News

Trump Says He ‘May Have To’ Run in 2024 During Rambling, Lie-Filled South Carolina Rally Speech

“In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House,” the former president said. “I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder.”

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
FLORENCE, SC - MARCH 12: Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. Today's visit by Trump is his first rally in South Carolina since his election loss in 2020. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)FLORENCE, SC - MARCH 12: Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. Today's visit by Trump is his first rally in South Carolina since his election loss in 2020. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally at the Florence Regional Airport, on March 12, 2022, in Florence, South Carolina.

Getty Images

Donald Trump didn’t even speak for an hour during his really in Florence, South Carolina, on Saturday night, but he still managed to lay out a sufficiently terrifying vision of what the United States could look like should he run for and win the presidency in 2024, while cycling through the gamut of right-wing talking points about Ukraine, Biden, and beyond.

The former president railed against President Biden’s handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and once again failed to condemn Vladimir Putin; he bashed Democrats for advocating for a more humane immigration policy and acknowledging the reality of climate change; and went on an extended rant about the 2020 election, claiming that not only is there evidence the election was rigged (there isn’t), but that the matter is “beyond the standpoint of evidence” (it’s not). “I ran twice, I won twice, and I did much better the second time,” Trump said of the election he lost by over seven million votes.

Related Stories

Trump Held a Contest for Small-Dollar Donors to Have Dinner With Him. No One Won
Trump Compares YouTube Removing His Election Lies to Russian Authoritarianism

Related Stories

50 Best Action Movies of All Time
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best

The takeaway from all of this is what Trump has hinted at repeatedly since he left office: “We may have to run again,” he said to what may have been the loudest applause of the night.

The rally was Trump’s first since Russia invaded Ukraine, and he spent the beginning of it recycling several of the points he’s made in recent weeks. He claimed the invasion is Biden’s fault and would have never happened if he was still in office. He wasn’t so harsh on Putin, whom he described as someone who is “driven to put it together.” Trump, again, took credit for the Ukrainian resistance, touting the military assistance sent to the nation during his administration. He did not mention that he delayed said military assistance in an effort to extort Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on Biden and family.

Trump was in South Carolina to support House candidates Katie Arrington and Russell Fry, as well as the Republican Party as a whole ahead of the midterms in November. He thusly spent plenty of time bashing Democratic policy initiatives.

He dismissed the idea that climate change is anything to worry about. “The oceans are going to rise 1/100th of an inch in the next 300 years and it’s going to kill everybody,” he said sarcastically. “It’s going create more oceanfront property, that’s what it’s going to do.”

He fear-mongered at length about how “Joe Biden has thrown the gates open to these murderous cartels” across the border, noting how “bloodthirsty criminal gangs” are “torturing and slaughtering hostages,” insinuating you and everyone you love may be next if the Democrats keep control of Congress.

He also claimed that Democrats are to blame for empty store shelves, which they aren’t, of course, because store shelves aren’t empty. “This all came out of the stench of the Biden administration,” Trump said.

The most terrifying part of Trump’s speech may have been not only his relentless insistence that he won the 2020 election (“It was a fraudulent election and the proof is beyond anybody’s wildest expectation”), but the preview he offered of what another Trump administration might look like, should he win in 2024. He’ll have fashioned a Congress that is far more compliant with his authoritarian impulses than the one he took office with in 2017, and that wouldn’t really have a problem with him deciding, say, that he should be able to just go ahead and get rid of anyone in the executive branch who isn’t sufficiently loyal.

“We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States,” Trump said. “The deep state must and will be brought to hell. It’s already happening.”

Trump seems like he fully intends to be in a position to wield that power. “In 2024 we are going to take back that beautiful, beautiful White House,” he said. “I wonder who will do that. I wonder. I wonder.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, South Carolina

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.