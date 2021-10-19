 Trump Bashes Colin Powell a Day After Death: 'A Classic RINO' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Trump Can’t Help Himself, Lashes Out at Colin Powell

The former president is jealous of how the media is covering the late Republican’s death

DES MOINES, IOWA - OCTOBER 09: Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 09, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa. This is Trump's first rally in Iowa since the 2020 election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 9th, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t known for his respect for the dead.

He continued to publicly bash John McCain after the Republican stalwart died in 2018. He attacked Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) in 2019 by implying her late husband John Dingell is in hell. Now, the former president is lashing out at Colin Powell the day after he died from Covid-19 complications.

“Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote in a statement released Tuesday through his Save America PAC. “Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

Trump’s vitriol toward Powell isn’t surprising. The late veteran of three Republican presidential administrations had been fiercely critical of Trump, and announced in June that he was voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. “We have a Constitution,” Powell said at the time. “We have to follow that Constitution. And the president’s drifted away from it.”

Trump responded by firing off multiple tweets calling Powell, among other things, “a real stiff,” “so bad for the USA,” and “very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars.”

Now is probably a good time to remember that, despite what he’s said since he launched his presidential campaign, Trump very much supported the invasion of Iraq.

Colin Powell, Donald Trump

Newswire

Rolling Stone
