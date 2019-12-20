 Donald Glover Named 'Creative Consultant' for Andrew Yang's Campaign - Rolling Stone
Donald Glover Tapped as ‘Creative Consultant’ for Andrew Yang’s Campaign

Ahead of Democratic primary debate in Los Angeles, pair launch downtown pop-up store

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Donald Glover has been named a “creative consultant” for Andrew Yang’s Democratic presidential primary campaign, the Hill reports. The pair teamed to launch a one-time pop-up store in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of the Democratic primary debate at Loyola Marymount University that evening.

“At the pop-up store in downtown Los Angeles, supporters were able to purchase limited and signed editions of Yang2020 merchandise designed by Glover’s team, including sweatshirts, hats and posters,” Yang’s campaign said in a statement. “The specialized merchandise embodies the core policies and values of Andrew Yang’s Humanity First platform and future collaborations are expected.” Proceeds from the items went toward the campaign.

Glover, aka Childish Gambino, joins fellow artist Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo in supporting Yang’s campaign. Cuomo, who has donated to the campaign, also performed in Des Moines, Iowa in November during a campaign rally dubbed Yangapalooza!

Meanwhile, Glover’s FX series, Atlanta, was renewed for both a third and fourth season. Both seasons are set to begin production in spring 2020.

