Don Lemon Says He Refused to Platform ‘Liars and Bigots’ on CNN in First Interview Since Exit

Don Lemon spoke about his responsibility as a journalist and American to “tell the truth” in his first interview since his ousting from CNN after 17 years earlier this year.

“I have a responsibility, not only as a journalist but as an American, to tell the truth, and to abide by the promises of the Constitution — because the Constitution says a more perfect union, not a perfect union,” Lemon told ABC’s Memphis affiliate.

“I’m not a perfect person — no one is,” Lemon added. “In order to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth.”

Following Lemon’s exit in late April, the anchor said he hadn’t received “any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network” in a statement posted to Twitter. He added: “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN responded to Lemon’s claims, rebuking the idea that he was not given proper notice: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

While CNN didn’t give a reason for ousting Lemon, he had been embroiled in some recent controversy. In February, he made sexist comments about Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and the years women are “considered to be in their prime.” Lemon issued an apology and spent several days off the air, with Licht saying at the time that the anchor had “agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn.”

Following Lemon's firing at CNN, the network's chief executive, Chris Licht, stepped down earlier this month. Licht was behind the widely maligned decision to host a town hall event with Donald Trump in May.

In Lemon’s new ABC interview, he said, “I don’t believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers, and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth, people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the Constitution.” He added: “I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things.”

As for Lemon’s future plans, he told ABC he was not in a rush to find his next job. “I’m not going to force anything,” he said. “I’m not going to let other people’s timeline influence me. I know people say, ‘I miss you on television. What is your next move?’ I’m figuring that out.”