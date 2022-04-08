 Donald Trump Jr. Texted Mark Meadows About Overturning 2020 Election - Rolling Stone

Don Jr. Texted Mark Meadows About ‘Multiple Paths’ to Overturn the Election

“It’s very simple,” Trump son’s wrote to the White House chief of staff. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

Donald Trump JrDonald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr attends a French-U.S. ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, on June 6, 2019.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 committee is in possession of a text that Donald Trump Jr. sent to Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 election in which he floated ways that his father could remain in office, CNN reported on Friday.

In the message, which was sent before a winner was even declared, Trump Jr. suggested a number of ways to achieve this. “It’s very simple,” he wrote to the White House chief of staff. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

Trump Jr. mentioned using slates of pro-Trump electors, filing lawsuits to prevent states from certifying results, and pushing for recounts to gum up the process. He also pointed out how Republicans controlled the legislatures of battleground states, some of which Biden would end up winning.

“Republicans control Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina etc we get Trump electors,” the president’s eldest son wrote in the Nov. 5 text.

Trump Jr. also pointed to Jan. 6 as when GOP state delegations in Congress could vote to keep Trump in office. “Republicans control 28 states Democrats 22 states,” he wrote. “Once again Trump wins.”

“We either have a vote WE control and WE win OR it gets kicked to Congress 6 January 2021,” he added. “We have operational control Total leverage.”

Trump Jr.’s strategies resemble those offered by others in his father’s orbit. Conservative lawyer John Eastman authored a memo telling then-Vice President Mike Pence he could discard electoral votes from several states in favor of illegitimate ones. Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis put forth a similar argument. Rudy Giuliani, meanwhile, led a scheme to set up fraudulent pro-Trump electors, and filed frivolous lawsuits alleging widespread fraud.

When asked by CNN for comment, Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, suggested that the text wasn’t written by his client, who could have merely forwarded it to Meadows.

“After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others,” Futerfas said in a statement. “Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.”

Trump Jr.’s text to Meadows also called for the termination of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Anthony Fauci, as well as having then-Attorney General Bill Barr investigate the Bidens.

It’s unclear if Meadows replied to Trump Jr., as he did when right-wing activist and Supreme Court spouse Ginni Thomas sent him multiple texts after the election, including one about how “the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Rolling Stone reported last month that a Stop the Steal rally organizer overheard Meadows on a call with Katrina Pierson, Trump’s national campaign spokeswoman, and Kylie Kremer, the executive director of Women for America First, in which they decided to encourage Trump’s supporters to march to the Capitol.

In This Article: Donald Trump Jr., Mark Meadows

