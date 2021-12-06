 Devin Nunes Is Leaving Congress to Run Trump's Media Group - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Drake Ditches Grammys Nominations
Home Politics Politics News

Devin Nunes Quits on Constituents to Spend More Time With Trump

The Trump loyalist from California is leaving the House of Representatives to serve as the CEO of the former president’s new media group

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., stands in an elevator after departing a secure area of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee have released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls President Donald Trump's wrongdoing toward Ukraine. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) stands in an elevator after departing a secure area of the Capitol in Washington, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Patrick Semansky/AP

Devin Nunes — the California representative who used his seat atop the House Intelligence Committee to aid Trump’s efforts to thwart the Justice Department’s investigation into his administration’s ties to Russia — is retiring from Congress.

The news was first reported by Alex Tavlian of The San Joaquin Valley Sun and later confirmed by Politico’s Jeremy White.

Nunes in a letter to his constituents wrote that he will not even finish serving his term, and that his retirement will be effective at the end of this year. “Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in,” he wrote. “I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”

Related Stories

The Most Ridiculous Ways the GOP Tried to Defend Trump in Its Impeachment Report
'Without Question' There Will Be an Ethics Investigation Into Devin Nunes, High Ranking Dem Says

Related Stories

The Young Americans paying tribute to Richard Rodgers in the late Seventies
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

The new opportunity? Nunes will become the CEO of Trump’s new media group, the company, which is already under federal investigation, announced on Monday.

Nunes has represented California’s 22nd District since 2013, and before that represented the 21st since 2003. The news of his retirement comes less than a month after the state’s redistricting map threw his seat into jeopardy. Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report has pointed out that the new map would swing Nunes’ constituency from favoring Trump by a five-point margin to favoring Biden by nine points.

Nunes was one of Trump’s most ardent loyalists while the former president was in office. He served on his 2017 transition team, and as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee did all he could to insulate Trump and his circle from the Justice Department’s investigation into the administration’s ties to Russia. He was then embroiled Trump’s 2019 impeachment, both as one of the president’s biggest defenders and as a person of interest for his connection to Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.

Nunes would be in line to chair the powerful House Ways and Means Committee if he were to be reelected and the GOP were to regain its majority in 2022. He’d rather spend time with Trump.

This story is developing.

In This Article: Devin Nunes

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.