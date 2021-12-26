 Desmond Tutu, South African Equality Activist, Dead at 90 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With 'Lost' 1987 Album 'Summer Songs'
Home Politics Politics News

Desmond Tutu, Anti-Apartheid Icon and Force for Justice Around the World, Dead at 90

The South African archbishop “distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights,” Cyril Ramaphosa, the nation’s president, said in a statement on Sunday

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON - JANUARY 14: Former Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu takes up his position as Visiting Professor in Post Conflict Societies at Kings College London, January 14, 2004 at the university's campus in central London, England. Tutu's role at King's College London coincides with the 175th Anniversary of the College. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)LONDON - JANUARY 14: Former Archbishop of Cape Town, Desmond Tutu takes up his position as Visiting Professor in Post Conflict Societies at Kings College London, January 14, 2004 at the university's campus in central London, England. Tutu's role at King's College London coincides with the 175th Anniversary of the College. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Getty Images

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an international symbol for racial justice and human rights for decades, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90 years old.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Tutu committed himself to ending apartheid, the South African system of oppression of its Black majority. In 1975, he became the first Black bishop of Johannesburg, the nation’s capital, and later the first Black archbishop of Cape Town. He used those platforms to shape public sentiment against racial inequality not just within his own country, but around the world. In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Related Stories

Inside the Rise of Amapiano, the Genre That's Taking Over South Africa and Coming to a Dance Floor Near You
How South Africa's 'Jerusalema' Became a Global Hit Without Ever Having to Be Translated

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know

The fall of apartheid in 1994 and the country’s first democratic elections transformed South Africa into a “rainbow nation,” Tutu declared. He shared a close bond with fellow Nobel laureate Nelson Mandela, who called him “the people’s archbishop.” Mandela, South Africa’s first Black president, appointed Tutu chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which laid bare apartheid’s abuses.

Later in life, Tutu turned his focus to LGBTQ rights and the environment.

“I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this,” he said in 2013 while launching a campaign in Cape Town. “I would refuse to go to a homophobic heaven. No, I would say, ‘Sorry, I would much rather go to the other place.’”

The next year, Tutu called for a boycott and disinvestment campaign against the fossil fuel industry, citing its contributions to climate changer. Tactics used to fight apartheid, he urged, must similarly be deployed in order to resist the forces of greed and the unmitigated consumption of natural resources.

“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights,” Ramaphosa continued in announcing Tutu’s death.

“He felt with the people,” current Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba added in his own statement. “In public and alone, he cried because he felt people’s pain. And he laughed — no, not just laughed, he cackled with delight when he shared their joy.”

Former President Barack Obama, likewise a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, wrote on Sunday that Tutu had been “a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others.”

Reaction from other world leaders and notable figures poured in throughout the morning.

“With his passing away, we have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life,” the Dalai Lama wrote in a statement. “He was devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. I am convinced the best tribute we can pay him and keep his spirit alive is to do as he did and constantly look to see how we too can be of help to others.”

In This Article: Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, South Africa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.