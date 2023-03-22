DeSantis Administration Moves to Expand “Don’t Say Gay” Law to All Grades

Remember when Ron DeSantis said his “Don’t Say Gay” bill (which he signed into law) was only intended for children younger than the third grade? Well, that was bullshit.

The Florida governor’s administration announced on Thursday that he is moving to expand the provisions of HB 1223, which banned teaching on sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida’s kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.

The State Board of Education has scheduled a vote for a rule change that would expand those prohibitions to students all the way through 12th grade. The amendment, originally reported by The Orlando Sentinel, states that teachers “shall not intentionally provide classroom instruction to students in grades four through 12 on sexual orientation or gender identity unless such instruction is either expressly required by state academic standards.”

Florida’s implementation of HB 1223 has been the subject of national opposition, and confusion from teachers and school administrators. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, the state and school districts offered little to no guidance to teachers regarding how the new law was to take effect. As a result, many classrooms and educational facilities have been stripped of any and all references to the LGBTQ community, a decision critics argue amounts to discrimination against LGBTQ students and staff.

DeSantis' crusade to expel even the slightest whiff of progressive ideology has met challenges at the university level.Last week, a Florida judge blocked the government's request to overrule an injunction on the implementation of the "Stop Woke" Act in the state's public universities and colleges. The law seeks to ban the teaching of topics deemed related to Critical Race Theory, and the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in schools across the state.

In January, the state blocked the College Board from implementing a pilot version of its proposed Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) curriculum, on grounds that the course violated the state’s “anti-woke” policies.

While DeSantis and his administration insist that blatant efforts to reshape Florida’s education system into a bastion of conservative thought are actually intended to protect young children, it appears the administration plans for every pupil — be they kindergarteners or college students — to feel the effects.